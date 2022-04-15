Nevada sheriff: 2 from Tampa Bay area shot at deputies

Klim Miro, 28, of St. Petersburg, and Jade Hugee, 32, of Tampa, were arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

PAHRUMP, Nev. — Two suspects wounded by deputies at a roadblock near the Nevada-California state line following a shooting and a middle-of-the-night vehicle chase were residents of Florida, a Nevada sheriff said Wednesday.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly also aired clips of body-worn video from the three SWAT deputies who she said fired 14 shots about 2 a.m. Monday to end a standoff on State Route 372, a desert highway west of Pahrump.

Klim Miro, 28, of St. Petersburg, and Jade Hugee, 32, of Tampa, were arrested and taken to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of wounds that Wehrly said were not believed to be life-threatening.

After reports that they shot at people in Tecopa, the two allegedly shot at Inyo County deputies and California Highway Patrol officers who pursued them for about two hours toward Nevada, Wehrly said in a recorded video.

Facing the roadblock, the suspects allegedly ignored commands to surrender and the effects of tear gas before an armored sheriff’s vehicle rammed their vehicle and deputies began breaking passenger windows.

Deputies fired shots into the vehicle after Miro pointed a shotgun at them, Wehrly said. Authorities recovered a shotgun and a semiautomatic pistol following the arrests, she said.

Nye County sheriff’s Lt. James McCrae and deputies Nicholas Huggins and Elias Armendariz were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a Nevada Highway Patrol investigation of the shooting, Wehrly said.