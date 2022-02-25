Tampa-based nonprofit evacuating 2nd group of Americans from Ukraine amid Russian invasion

A first group of Americans was nearing safety, as of Friday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa-based nonprofit Project DYNAMO on Friday began exfiltrating a second group of U.S. citizens from Ukraine.

The organization, which was founded by combat veterans, picked up a busload of Americans around 5 a.m. ET in the capital city of Kyiv, which has been the target of a new round of Russian attacks.

They are being taken to an undisclosed country. From there, they will be brought to an airport or American embassy.

This latest mission has been dubbed Apollo 2. The previous operation on Thursday evacuated Americans and some residents of other NATO countries who were trapped in Ukraine when the full-scale Russian invasion began. That first mission began only moments after explosions were heard in the region. As of Friday morning, the initial group of evacuees were nearing safety just miles from the border, Project DYNAMO confirmed.

“We currently expect to have the first group of Americans out of Ukraine in the next 24 hours and are hopeful to launch the third and fourth Apollo missions soon,” James Judge, a spokesman for Project DYNAMO, wrote in a statement. “While our primary focus is and remains getting Americans out, we are also aiding some residents of neighboring countries who are desperate to flee the war-torn country.”

In the last 48 hours alone, the nonprofit has gotten more than 1,000 requests for help getting out of Ukraine. Since January, Project DYNAMO team members have been on the ground in the country, prepping for the inevitable.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden had urged Americans to get out of Ukraine before an invasion. But, not everyone was able to do so. And, the State Department had previously said it would not be able to help with evacuations of American citizens once the Russians entered the country.

With all that in mind, Project DYNAMO took matters into its own hands – expanding on the previous missions it had run to save people in Afghanistan when the U.S. withdrew troops. Preparations intensified last week when the U.S. State Department evacuated diplomats and abandoned the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

“As always, our mission is to never leave an American behind," Project DYANMO co-founder Matthew Herring wrote.

As the nonprofit gears up to save more people from Ukraine, the organization — which is made up of volunteers — continues to carry out operations to get families out of the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Many of the individuals volunteering with Project DYANMO have ties to the military or intelligence communities.