Charity concert held to aid wounded Ukrainian soldiers

"Revived Soldiers Ukraine" held two concerts in St. Petersburg and North Port over the weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — Calls to help Ukraine are getting louder as Russian forces continue to invade the country.

Charity concerts were held in Tampa Bay over the weekend to raise money for wounded Ukrainian soldiers. With more Ukrainians fighting in the war, organizers are expecting aid will be of greater need.

The not-for-profit organization, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, organized two events at St. Petersburg's Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church and North Port's St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Money raised will provide travel, medical care and rehabilitation for wounded soldiers, the organization stated.

Local Ukrainians in Tampa Bay, some with family volunteering to fight, are urging world forces to help their native country.

"I have two sons-in-law and they will fight," Lyubov Robinson said. She has two daughters and four grandchildren living in Ukraine.

Khrystyna Hechlacz said her father is volunteering to fight and her mother is creating care packages for eastern Ukrainians.

"When I call my parents...I cannot show that I'm weak because I know it's worse there," Hechlacz said.

Hechlacz said she worries Russian forces will only keep advancing and harm other nearby countries after Ukraine. She urges NATO and other forces to take action against Russia.

For now, gatherings like Sunday's and Saturday's peaceful protest at Vinoy Park, which drew hundreds, are helping her stay strong, she said.

"We're many, many different nationalities. It is amazing how people are supporting," Hechlacz said.

Dr. Iryna Klymova of St. Petersburg echoes the same message about recent gatherings. Her mother lives in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Americans are also urging people following the crisis to understand their history fighting to maintain their freedom after gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.