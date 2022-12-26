Hundreds of luggage stranded at TPA due to canceled flights

People are having a hard time getting their checked bags back after thousands of Southwest flights are delayed the day after Christmas.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of travelers, mostly on Southwest Airlines, were stranded Monday night at Tampa International Airport after flights were canceled.

Hundreds of bags were left behind as people couldn't make it to their destinations. According to Flight Aware, Southwest canceled 67 percent of its flights Monday.

Southwest officials told 10 Tampa Bay a considerable amount of those flights were at TPA.

"It’s been horrific for everybody," Kay Nowak, a Spring Hill resident said.

Like so many holiday travelers, Nowak was just trying to spend Christmas with her family. Her goal was to fly from Tampa to Chicago. Her flight was canceled and now she doesn't know where her checked bag ended up.

Flight Aware reported Southwest Airlines canceled over 2,800 flights on Monday. In comparison, Flight Aware reported other airlines like JetBlue canceled 63, Spirit 165 and Delta 265.

"I’m 83 years old and I’ve traveled a lot of Christmases and this is the worst," Nowak added.

For days Nowak has been trying to get a flight changed and find her luggage.

After hours on the phone and two hours of standing in line, she found out her luggage is in Chicago. She isn't sure when she will get it back.

Southwest Airlines said if you're in her situation and don't know where your luggage is, you can visit their counter inside an airport or file a claim online.

"I said isn’t it ironic my luggage got to Chicago and I can’t," Nowak told 10 Tampa Bay.