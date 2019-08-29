TAMPA, Fla — As the latest track shows Hurricane Dorian churning toward Florida, airplanes are evacuating MacDill Air Force Base.

KC-135s from the 6th Air Mobility Wing are being moved to McConnell AFB as a precaution due to the risk of strong winds. The planes are expected to return after the storm threat passes.

"The safety of our service members, families, and aircraft are paramount," Col. Stephen Snelson, 6th Air Mobility Wing Commander, said.

MacDill authorities are talking with Hillsborough County leaders, and they currently do not expect people to evacuate the base. But, U.S. Air Force leaders say they are continuing to closely monitor Dorian.

