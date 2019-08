ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All eyes are on Hurricane Dorian as it churns away from Puerto Rico.

The biggest question still remains: Will it make landfall in Florida? Only time will tell, and now's the time to stay tuned to the latest forecast.

Below is our live blog, tracking Hurricane Dorian:

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

5 a.m. update:

Dorian is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm is moving NW at 13 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to become a major hurricane over the next few days.

2 a.m. update:

Hurricane Dorian is moving over open waters after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warn it is gaining strength and probably will grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward Florida's east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it stays well to the east of the southeastern and central Bahamas over the next two days. The forecast calls for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday when it swirled through the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, causing power outages and flooding in places no major damage.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28

11 p.m. update:

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters find Dorian's maximum sustained winds have gone up to 85-mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

In addition to the wind increase, the team found the storm's minimum central pressure has gone down to 986 mb. Continued falling pressure means the storm is continuing to intensify.

10:20 p.m. update:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott spoke with President Donald Trump ahead of Hurricane Dorian's potential impacts to the state.

Trump reportedly told them the federal government is ready to help if and when necessary. DeSantis on Twitter said Trump reassured him with the support.

"Spoke with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS tonight at 8:45 pm to give him an update on #HurricaneDorian and he reassured me that #Florida has the full support of the federal government as residents prepare for the storm."

8 p.m. update:

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center keeps the same, 80-mph maximum sustained wind speed as the last update, however, Hurricane Dorian's pressure has fallen.

This is an indication the storm has entered a period of intensification.

Dorian remains forecast to eventually make a turn from the Caribbean islands and toward the southeast U.S. coastline. The storm could make landfall anywhere from the Keys to potentially Georgia as indicated by the cone of uncertainty.

6:40 p.m. update:

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa is under HURCON 5 as ordered by its commander. This means destructive winds are possible within 96 hours.

It tweeted staff there is working to prepare the base for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, and people should do the same for their homes and families.

5:45 p.m. update:

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state's Price Gouging Hotline as Gov. Ron DeSantis declares a state of emergency for counties in Hurricane Dorian's path.

The state's price gouging law only applies within the affected state of emergency area, a news release states.

Price gouging can be reported by calling 866-9NO-SCAM or on the NO SCAM app.

5 p.m. update:

The latest cone of uncertainty track for Hurricane Dorian even more so centers on a possible landfall somewhere along Florida's east coast. However, do not pay attention to the exact center of the cone -- forecasters suspect the storm to make landfall anywhere from the Keys to south Georgia.

Dorian is an 80-mph storm moving away from the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center says Dorian is expected to become a dangerous hurricane this weekend as it nears the Florida coast.

4:48 p.m. update:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in advance of a potential landfall by Hurricane Dorian. He urges all residents, especially those along the east coast, to be mindful of the storm's forecast.

“Today, I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure Florida is fully prepared for Hurricane Dorian,” DeSantis said in a news release. “It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster.

"I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

4 p.m. update:

The Coast Guard asks the maritime community across the Tampa Bay region to take necessary precautions in advance of possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

In short, boaters should make sure their belongings are secured. Trailer-able boats should be taken out of the water and stored in a place not prone to flooding, the Coast Guard said.

Boaters can monitor the storm on VHF radio channel 16.

2:48 p.m. update:

Friday's game between the University of South Florida and Wisconsin is not expected to be affected by Hurricane Dorian, according to USF Athletics.

However, it will remain monitored.

"We are following closely the track and timing of the storm. Based on current models, which have the storm well off the east coast of Florida on Saturday, we do not anticipate an impact on Friday's USF vs Wisconsin game. We ill continue to monitor and provide updates of any changes."

2:30 p.m. update:

OneBlood is asking people to donate blood as preparation for Hurricane Dorian. All blood types are needed, but there is an increased need for O Negative and O Positive blood as well as platelet donations, according to OneBlood.

1:45 p.m. update:

Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Hurricane Dorian has sustained winds of 75 mph.

It is moving northwest at 13 mph.

1:30 p.m. update:

There is now a Hurricane Warning issued for the US and the British Virgin Islands, Vieques and Culebra. There is also a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch for Puerto Rico and a Tropical Storm Watch for the Dominican Republic from Isla Soana to Samana.

Tropical-storm-force winds from Dorian could begin in parts of Florida as early as Saturday.

11 a.m. update:

Based on the latest forecast track, Tropical Storm Dorian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane as it approaches the continental United States.

Tropical Storm Dorian is headed towards the U.S and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and is producing sustained winds at around 70 mph.

The center of the storm is located close to St. Croix.

Dorian is expected to reach hurricane strength by Wednesday afternoon and strengthen to a Category 3 storm by Sunday morning.

8 a.m. update:

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving closer to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. As of this time, Dorian is about 60 miles southeast of St. Croix and producing maximum sustained winds of nearly 60 mph.

5 a.m. update:

Based on the latest forecast track, Dorian is now expected to be around Category 2 hurricane strength by the time it approaches Florida or the southeast U.S. coast -- likely around Sunday or Monday.

In the meantime, a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

2 a.m. update:

Dorian has strengthened slightly, and tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later today. At this point, the storm is located about 240 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Maximum sustained winds are being reported at 60 mph.

The storm is moving northwest at nearly 13 mph, and this general motion will likely continue through tomorrow. We're expecting Dorian to pass over or near Puerto Rico and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands at some point today.

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore says Dorian is now expected to be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida. We're not expecting that to happen until this weekend, so there's still time for the forecast to change.

But, at this point, we're expecting Dorian to make landfall somewhere along the state's east coast. And, again, there's a good chance it packs hurricane-force winds by that time.

TUESDAY, AUG. 27

11 p.m. update:

The takeaway from the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory is this: Tropical Storm Dorian could be a hurricane upon approach to the U.S., anywhere from Miami to the Georgia/South Carolina border.

This large spread means we still are several days out from knowing Dorian's exact path and intensity. Later forecasts will have a better handling of its potential impacts.

10:20 p.m. update:

Tropical Storm Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday, threatening Puerto Rico with a direct hit as forecasters said it could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to the U.S. territory.

The storm is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides, widespread flooding and power outages.

"Practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds," said Roberto García, director of U.S. National Weather Service San Juan, during a press conference late Tuesday.

-- The Associated Press

8:30 p.m. update:

Sandbag sites are set to open across Polk County for people wishing to prepare their homes for Tropical Storm Dorian.

Ten sandbags, and no more, will be given to each household, according to a county news release. People who live in flood-prone areas are encouraged to pick up bags.

The following sites will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. People are asked to bring their own shovels:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland 863-815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade 863-285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof 863-635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale 863-965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

They will stay open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will stay open, however, the schedule could change depending on the track of the storm.

Highlands County is offering a similar service.

People can pick up sandbags at the Road and Bridge Office, located at 4344 George Blvd., in Sebring.

Sand is available here, with a limit of 10 bags per person:

Avon Park sand area will be at the intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road

Sebring sand area will be on S. George Boulevard, just north of the EOC

Lake Placid sand area will be at the intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive

MAP: Polk County sandbag locations

8:00 p.m. update:

Weather computer models forecast Tropical Storm Dorian of having some sort of impact to the U.S., but it's too early to say where and with what intensity.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian churns ever so closer to the island.

The current cone of uncertainty track for Dorian includes the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Florida Keys. However, again, later forecasts will better detail whether Florida will be affected.

Maximum sustained winds are nearly 50 mph, with higher gusts, and the storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is about 300 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

4:55 p.m. update:

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast is in "full preparation mode" as Tropical Storm Dorian gets closer to Puerto Rico.

9:40 a.m. update:

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly into Dorian from Curaçao.

