Living legend: At 96, Sarasota Tuskegee Airman reflects on a life of service

SARASOTA, Fla — Lt. Co. George Hardy (Ret.) is a rare find.



"There were 940 Airmen that graduated from Tuskegee…flying school…” said Hardy. “And of that number 355 went overseas....and of that 355, eight of us are left. And I'm the youngest at 96."



The trailblazing veteran and Tuskegee Airman proved he had the willpower and smarts to fly overseas when the powers that be said he couldn’t.



"We proved that we could do as good a job as anyone else,” he said.



Trained at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, the Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black aviators to fight in the war. The military previously barred them from the role. A 1925 War College study deemed them inferior.



"They felt that mentally and physically, they weren't qualified to handle such complex things as a fighter aircraft,” said Hardy.



In many respects, they fought two wars: fascism abroad and racism at home.



"The thing is, it's our country, too. So, we've got to work for our country,” said Hardy.



On top of World War II, Hardy fought in Vietnam and Korea.



"I don't remember ever being scared or anything,” he said. "I flew every combat mission I was scheduled for."