Tampa VA holds groundbreaking for new Lakeland clinic

The two-year construction project is expected to be completed and operational by 2024.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Tampa's Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding its health services in the Bay area with a new clinic in Lakeland.

On Thursday, the VA held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new 92,600 square-foot Lakeland Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. According to the VA, more than 23,000 veterans in Polk and Hillsborough counties will have increased access to primary care, access to mental health care, audiology, an eye clinic, prosthetics and physical therapy.

“VA is strengthening our commitment to provide care that’s in the best interest of the Veteran. We’re putting them in the driver’s seat. You can think of this as an extra layer of support when it’s needed and helpful,” said James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Director David K. Dunning in a news release.

“This state has endless options for health care. Even with a variety of health care options to choose from, we’ve found that many Veterans prefer VA health care, and we’re doing everything we can to continue making that the case," he added