ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida gets ready for Super Bowl 54 in Miami this weekend and Super Bowl 55 in Tampa next year, it’s hard to ignore one big (and controversial) aspect surrounding the big game: gambling.

The American Gaming Association says Americans will bet more than about $6.8 billion on this year’s Super Bowl.

But point spreads aren’t just a hot topic of conversation around the stadium: The issue is also being talked about in Tallahassee this week.

Leadership in Florida’s House and Senate have discussed the topic of legalized sports gambling in the state informally while other lawmakers have introduced legislation to try and address the issue.

And remember, Florida voters may need to be part of the conversation as well under Amendment 3, which was approved by voters in the 2018 election.

“Amendment 3 definitely hampers the legislature’s ability to enact anything proactively expanding gambling here in Florida,” said Marc Dunbar, who teaches gambling law at Florida State’s Law School and represents the Seminole Tribe. “There are a couple of limitations and loopholes that exist: one, for example, is a tribal compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida who has put more than a billion dollars in gambling revenue into the state treasury and has done a lot of very positive things for Florida’s economy.

“The legislature could choose to work with them and put in place a new tribal compact, that would not have to be approved by Amendment 3.”

“Other than that,” he added, “Amendment 3 pretty much closed the door on the legislature’s ability to unilaterally expand gambling to try and get some of the new offerings, such as sports wagering, or to try and expand the existing offerings like, for example, to put a casino in the Tampa Bay area.”

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, has filed legislation that would allow certain types of sports gambling under the Florida Lottery. Other bills have also been filed pertaining to different aspects of sports gambling in the state.

“It would be a shame for Florida to miss the opportunity,” Dunbar said. “I believe nineteen states have jumped into the sports wagering industry, but nobody is a tourist mecca like Florida.

“We could move the needle, not just nationally but internationally, if we were able to jump into this space and it would be a shame if we weren’t able to get through and really have a discussion just about that issue and what it could mean to Florida.”

