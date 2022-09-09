DeSantis, Crist agree to debate each other in race for Florida's governor

Crist says he has agreed to do three gubernatorial debates; DeSantis' campaign confirmed he would participate in one.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic gubernatorial nominee and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist — who was once Florida's governor as a Republican — have agreed to face off against each other in a debate.

The debate will be hosted by WPEC CBS 12 in West Palm Beach. DeSantis' campaign confirmed he will be attending this debate.

Crist, on the other hand, says he has agreed to three debates, including one that will be televised statewide. 10 Tampa Bay is still waiting to hear back from DeSantis' campaign about his decision for the other two debates.

The "Before You Vote" debate is set for Oct. 20 for the gubernatorial candidates, should they both agree to attend. According to its website, the debate is the "longest-running televised debate series in Florida’s modern history."

A separate debate for the U.S. Senate will be held on Oct. 18. Republican incumbent Marco Rubio is running for reelection against Democratic nominee Val Demings. There is no word yet if either or both candidates will face off against each other at this debate.

The third debate Crist agreed to is the Decision 2022 Debate.