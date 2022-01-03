Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference as Florida hits new COVID case highs

The governor is slated to speak at the Broward Health Medical Center.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold his first press conference of the new year on Monday.

The governor will be in Fort Lauderdale at the Broward Health Medical Center, according to a statement from his office. He is expected to speak at 10 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller.

Just as 2021 came to an end, Florida broke another all-time-high single-day record for COVID-19 cases. On Dec. 30, the state saw 75,962 new cases reported.