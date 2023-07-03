DeSantis holds news conference in Tampa as legislative session begins

The governor's presser is reportedly about "exposing the book ban hoax."

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting the Tampa Bay area to hold a news conference Wednesday morning, his office announced.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the State Attorney's Office of the 13th Judicial Circuit, located at 419 N. Pierce St. in Tampa.

The governor is expected to discuss what his office calls "exposing the book ban hoax."

DeSantis' trip to Tampa comes as the Florida Legislature kicks off a 60-day session. With a Republican supermajority, the governor's wish list of agenda items is likely to be largely passed.

Some of the 10 big issues to watch include the budget, death penalty, guns, and school boards. DeSantis also signaled support for two GOP-backed bills that seek to prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.