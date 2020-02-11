Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Tampa as Election Day nears

Dr. Biden told Florida voters, “our voices are more powerful than we know.”

TAMPA, Fla — With the election almost here, Dr. Jill Biden made a final plea to Bay area voters Sunday, speaking to a crowd gathered at Hillsborough Community College.

“We can’t sit back and watch what happens,” Dr. Biden said. “We have to decide what happens!”

More than 150 cars piled into the HCC parking lot. Some supporters were turned away as the Biden campaign limits crowd size due to COVID concerns.

“The energy was on fire. If you was in the crowd, all you was hearing was just all the cars honking,” HCC student government vice president Timothy Bennett said.

Nurse Donna Reid was among those who attended, eager to show her support. “We need to make ourselves visible, we need to make ourselves heard,” Reid said.

Top Bay area democrats like Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also addressed the crowd, urging those who have already voted to now bring others.

“Don’t say just because we’re leading the polls, that we’ve got this in the bag,” Mayor Castor said. “We’ve got to get out and vote. Everyone has to get out and vote”

“Our voices are more powerful than we know,” said Dr. Biden of how important the Sunshine State could potentially be in deciding the election. “Especially here in Florida. If we win here, there’s no stopping us!”

What other people are reading right now: