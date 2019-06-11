ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican Robert Blackmon delivered a strong victory Tuesday night, defeating Democrat John Hornbeck for the St. Petersburg City Council seat in District 1.

Blackmon will replace Charlie Gerdes, who is leaving due to term limits.

The race drew attention over the summer when then-frontrunner Scott Orsini dropped out amid controversy over "insensitive" social media posts about the LGBTQ community.

Meanwhile, incumbent Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman handily defeated Eritha Akile Cainion in District 7 -- earning more than 80 percent of the vote. As Florida Politics covered in detail, Cainion had been campaigning to reverse gentrification and seek reparations for members of the African American community.

Based on the unofficial election results:

In District 5, Deborah Figgs-Sanders narrowly defeated Trenia L. Cox. And, City Councilmember Ed Montanari was victorious over challenger Orlando A. Acosta in District 3.

