Election Results 2020: Live Electoral College Map

While ballots are still being counted across the United States, an increasing number of results are being posted by state elections officials. By analyzing the data, organizations like the Associated Press are able to project the results of each state. Interest has been spiking in interactive maps that help illustrate whether a given state will be won by the Democrat or Republican candidate.

The party that wins will control the executive branch beginning after the inauguration. So, either President Trump will retain control or Biden will be elevated to the Oval Office. In order to push their platforms, each candidate is hopeful to win control of Congress. The House and Senate races have been very closely monitored. By scrolling down, you'll be able to see the 2020 Balance of Power as forecast by the Associated Press. The data is regularly being updated as more votes are counted, a process that has been slowed this year by a surge in mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below, you'll see the Electoral College votes expected for each candidate, along with the political balance of power for congressional and gubernatorial elections.