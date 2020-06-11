Election Results 2020: Live Electoral College Map

WASHINGTON — The 2020 presidential election between incumbent President Donald Trump (R) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D) has attracted the attention of the world. Key battleground states will decide who wins the bid for the White House by earning at least 270 Electoral College votes.
While ballots are still being counted across the United States, an increasing number of results are being posted by state elections officials. By analyzing the data, organizations like the Associated Press are able to project the results of each state. Interest has been spiking in interactive maps that help illustrate whether a given state will be won by the Democrat or Republican candidate.
The party that wins will control the executive branch beginning after the inauguration. So, either President Trump will retain control or Biden will be elevated to the Oval Office. In order to push their platforms, each candidate is hopeful to win control of Congress. The House and Senate races have been very closely monitored. By scrolling down, you'll be able to see the 2020 Balance of Power as forecast by the Associated Press. The data is regularly being updated as more votes are counted, a process that has been slowed this year by a surge in mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below, you'll see the Electoral College votes expected for each candidate, along with the political balance of power for congressional and gubernatorial elections.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- How the Electoral College will decide who will be the next president
- Look up! During the next few nights, you might see a fireball
- DOJ Convicted rapist caught in Florida after assuming false identity for more than 40 years
- Election observer says no evidence for President Trump's fraud claims
- Biden urges calm, Trump makes false claims about vote counts
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter