Florida's 15-week abortion ban to appear Wednesday on House floor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After an hours-long debate and a string of failed amendments Tuesday, Florida's 15-week abortion ban is set to appear before the House Wednesday for a third reading.

House Bill 5 could be voted on as early as Wednesday afternoon when Florida lawmakers reconvene in session, bringing it one step closer to being passed.

“Florida will no longer remain a destination state for late-term abortions," Rep. Erin Grall (R-Indian River), the bill's sponsor, said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, many Democratic House lawmakers questioned Grall about different aspects of the bill, including why the bill puts a cap on abortion at 15 weeks.

The legislation bans abortion if a doctor finds the gestational age of the fetus is more than 15 weeks. Exceptions are allowed if the woman's life is considered to be in danger or if the fetus is considered to have a "fatal fetal abnormality."

The bill does not allow exceptions for rape or incest.

Currently, abortion in Florida is legal up to 24 weeks into gestation and allowed thereafter only if it threatens a woman's life and physical health.

The Senate's version, Senate Bill 146, passed the committee on health policy but awaits consideration in the appropriations committee.

The abortion bills under consideration follow legislation filed in September that was nearly identical to Texas' restrictive abortion bill that would make the procedure illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks. For many women, it's before they know they're pregnant.