Florida bill limiting abortions after 6 weeks passed by Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A controversial Florida bill effectively banning abortions after six weeks, with few exceptions, was passed on Monday by lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Florida Senate.

Senate Bill 300, dubbed the “Heartbeat Protection Act” during the legislative session, would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — with exceptions only in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In those cases, the woman would have to provide documentation such as a medical record, restraining order or police report.

“For decades now, Florida has been a nationwide leader in defending the rights of the unborn. The Heartbeat Protection Act will make Florida a beacon of hope for those who understand that life is sacred and must be protected,” a statement by Republican Sen. Erin Grall said, in part.

The companion bill in the House, HB 7, last week gained favorable support from lawmakers — indicating that a final measure will head to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for approval. The governor, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has said that he'll back the proposed ban.

Opponents argue the legislation would give little to no time to arrange an abortion as six weeks is before many women even know they're pregnant. They say it would also create additional barriers for women living in rural areas with limited access to health care.

"This is a devastating day for our state and freedoms. This 6 week abortion ban is deeply unpopular, dangerous, and un-American. This was never about life, this is about control. Control by the GOP and control over our bodies and destiny," Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani wrote in response to the bill passing in the Senate.

"We will continue to fight back in the Florida House and for a world where everyone person has the ability to decide their future. We will also be ready to ensure impacted people are supported as their rights are stripped away by the GOP super majority," her statement continued.

The future of this legislation also depends on the Florida Supreme Court's ruling on a challenge to current Florida law, which allows abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. Justices will determine whether the 15-week limit violates a privacy clause in the state's constitution that has helped protect abortion rights in Florida for more than three decades.