'We will sign': Gov. DeSantis supports possible 6-week abortion bill, constitutional carry

Gov. DeSantis spoke about the legislation during a news conference on the annual state budge proposal.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While Gov. Ron DeSantis took questions during his briefing on the annual state budget proposal, potential legislation on abortion and constitutional carry were brought to the forefront.

An upcoming legislative session in the spring will determine the fate of the bills and more.

When asked if he supported a potential 6-week "heartbeat" abortion bill or permitless carry, DeSantis backed lawmakers' decisions.

"I’ve said on both of those we are for constitutional carry, we’re for pro-life," DeSantis said. "I urge the legislature to work, produce good stuff and we will sign."

Constitutional carry is also another legislative matter DeSantis stated he's "always supported."

"The last two years, it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership... and it’ll be something that will be done in the regular session," DeSantis said in December. "That puts us in line with the majority of states that have done that... so we'll get that done."

Back in April, DeSantis signed into law a 15-week abortion ban with few exceptions. The law took effect on July 1, 2022. However, a lawsuit has been filed by Planned Parenthood of Southwest & Central Florida, the American Civil Liberties Union, and several other abortion providers that have argued the Florida Constitution protects the right to an abortion.

The controversial law will stay in place while the legal challenge plays out in the state's highest court.

Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby from Volusia County introduced a similar anti-abortion bill, HB 167, or the "Florida Heartbeat Act," which died in session. The bill would have prohibited physicians from performing or inducing abortion if a fetal heartbeat was detected, according to the bill text.