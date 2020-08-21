Florida Biden supporters hold golf cart parade at America's largest retirement community

Residents and supporters alike grabbed the keys to their carts, American flags and signs before hitting the rally route.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A retirement community in Florida that usually makes headlines for holding rallies in support of President Donald Trump saw some residents join forces in support of his opponent: Joe Biden.

Just one day after Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the DNC, his supporters in The Villages organized to back their candidate.

In videos and photos posted to Facebook, it appears upwards of 100 golf carts can be counted, though an official turnout is not confirmed.

Fox News reported organizers estimated that they had 300 golf carts in the parade, something the outlet said also shocked some of the residents. One woman said she was unaware there were that many Democrats in her community.

“Where have they been?" she said to a Fox News reporter.

Sumter County, where The Villages is, backed Trump in 2016. The president won the county by a narrow margin of 49 percent to 47.8 percent in favor of Hillary Clinton.

The Villages are not unfamiliar with political tension, as earlier this year a video that appeared to be taken in the community surfaced when President Trump retweeted it before quickly deleting the tweet.

It showed one of his supporters chanting "white power" during dueling demonstrations.

In video taken by golf cart parade participants, it appears a substantial amount of people wore masks while showing their support for Biden, though others could be seen without face coverings.

What other people are reading right now:

