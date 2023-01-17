Newly filed bill aims for harsher consequences for drivers who refuse breath-alcohol tests

For first time refusals, the bill says the device would be required for a year.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A newly filed bill is calling for harsher consequences for drivers who refuse to take a breath-alcohol test in Florida.

Florida House Bill 197 was filed late last week by Florida House Republican Traci Koster. It includes new requirements that would require a driver who refuses to take a breath-alcohol test to have an interlock device placed on their vehicle.

For first time refusals, the bill says the device would be required for a year. For repeat offenders, it would stay for 18 months.

Right now, drivers who refuse to take a breath-alcohol test could have their license suspended for a year.

Larry Coggins with Mothers Against Drunk Driving says he thinks the proposed changes could help improve safety.

"This is going to prevent the vehicle from starting up and being able to drive off ultimately putting that person and the rest of us in harms way," Coggins said.

Attorney Joshua Sheridan with Busciglio Sheridan & Schoeb said he doesn’t see the proposal making a positive difference.

"I think we are already pretty stiff with people with what we are doing with them when they get arrested for DUI," Sheridan explained. "I just don’t think that’s going to solve a problem or result in less refusals."