LIVE MAP: 2020 presidential election results in Georgia

We're following the very latest from Georgia, where votes are being counted for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

ATLANTA — Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. The winner will lead a country facing a historic set of challenges, including a surging pandemic and deep political polarization.

Below is a map and tally showing how Georgia has been voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says "there will be a recount in Georgia, adding, "Stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides," but debates will not distract from the work of completing count.

Biden also took the lead Friday in Pennsylvania. See a full electoral map from the AP here.

