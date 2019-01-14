MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis named Robert J. Luck as his second of three selections to the Florida Supreme Court.

Luck has served as a judge on the Third District Court of Appeal in Miami.

DeSantis made the announcement Monday morning at Scheck Hillel Community School in Miami. The school is a prominent Jewish school, and Luck is the first Jewish justice appointed to the state Supreme Court in more than 20 years.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez also attended Monday's announcement.

Last week, DeSantis appointed Barbara Lagoa as the first of his three selections to the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis is replacing three retiring Supreme Court justices: Barbara Pariente, Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince.

