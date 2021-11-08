Gov. Ron DeSantis plans news conference in St. Petersburg

Florida DOE Commissioner Richard Corcoran will join him, his office said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be at an elementary school Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

According to a release, DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Lakewood Elementary School.

The governor is expected to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

DeSantis has been in some contention with school districts across Florida and faced criticism from national leaders, including President Joe Biden and the White House, for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and recent executive order banning mask mandates for students.

Pinellas County Schools "strongly recommends" masks inside schools but has not issued a mandate.

Since signing the order, DeSantis has maintained he believes it's a parent's right to decide whether their children should wear masks on school campuses.

But several Florida counties have defied his order, including Broward, Alachua and Leon, by approving full mask mandates inside schools. In the Tampa Bay area, only Hillsborough County is requiring masks for students but has an opt-out form parents can sign to exempt their children.

DeSantis' order says schools could risk losing funding for going against the order, and later specified superintendents could lose their salaries if they moved forward with mask mandates.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis says the opt-out averts DeSantis' threat to pull funding from the district.