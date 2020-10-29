x
Sen. Kamala Harris will travel to Florida on Halloween to campaign for Biden

The latest polls show a narrow race between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Credit: AP Photo/David Dermer
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. gives the thumbs up during a campaign event, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lakewood, Ohio.

MIAMI — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to Florida on Halloween in a last-minute push to earn votes in the crucial battleground state.

While a handful of the latest polls show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a narrow lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, the data is well within the margin of error. President Trump won the state in 2016.

Sen. Harris' visit comes on the final weekend of early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. While specific details have not been released, the campaign said she would visit Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties to encourage people to vote.

While the Tampa Bay area was not listed as a stop on the Oct. 31 trip, the region has become a major focus of both campaigns in the lead up to Election Day.

Biden and President Trump are scheduled to hold dueling rallies in Tampa on Thursday, Oct. 29.

