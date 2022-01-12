CBS: Rep. Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend gets immunity in sex trafficking investigation

The congressman has previously denied any wrongdoing.

An ex-girlfriend of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was granted immunity before she testified last Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Orlando, CBS News reports.

The grand jurors are reportedly investigating whether the federal lawmaker violated sex trafficking laws or obstructed justice amid accusations claiming he had sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him.

"She is viewed as a potential key witness, according to two sources familiar with the investigation," CBS News investigative producer Michael Kaplan writes. "One of the sources said she has information related to the investigation of both the sex trafficking and obstruction allegations."

Gaetz has previously denied all the allegations.

NBC News also recently reported the ex-girlfriend had testified before grand jurors – and mentioned that she had been involved in months-long talks with prosecutors about a potential immunity deal. CBS' reporting indicates that deal has now been reached.

The ex-girlfriend may be relevant to the DOJ based on timing. According to CNN, the ex-girlfriend is a former Capitol Hill staffer who was linked to Gaetz in the same 2017 timeframe when he was accused of having sexual contact with the teen – and may have relevant information about the then-17-year-old.

Still, Isabelle Kirshner, a lawyer representing Gaetz, last week told CBS that his legal team sees "no credible basis" for any potential charge against him.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with the facts and law," Kirshner told the network.

Reports about a Justice Department investigation started swirling last spring. As of Monday, Gaetz still had not been charged with any crime.