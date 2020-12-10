Joe Biden heading to Florida for campaign stop

The Democratic presidential nominee's press campaign says Biden will be in the state Tuesday, Oct. 13 with stops in Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

FLORIDA, USA — Campaigning in the Sunshine State is really starting to heat up as Joe Biden will now pay Florida a visit for two events.

During his time in South Florida, Biden is expected to discuss his vision for "older Americans" and encouraging Floridians to make a plan to vote.

Times for when each event will take place have not yet been announced.

Biden's visit to the battleground state comes as Real Clear Politics shows he currently has a +3.7 lead in Florida, seeing 48-percent in support over Trump's 44.3-percent. Ther data is the average aggregated by polling data Real Clear Politics has been tracking since May.

And as the election draws nearer: time is precious. Something both candidates have noted as President Trump will hold a campaign event the day ahead of Biden.

“Each day that passes more voters bank their votes, and there's no change in those votes, and there's no persuadable voters left," political analyst Dr. Lars Hafner said. "So that's why you're seeing them all come to Florida because Florida is voting as we speak.”

As of October 11, just over 1.6 million mail-in ballots have already been submitted in the state.

