President Trump plans Florida visit to discuss environmental issues

His office says the stop will be his 11th this year.

JUPITER, Fla. — President Donald Trump is planning to visit Florida after the Labor Day holiday to talk about the environment.

He will be in Jupiter, Florida, on Sept. 8, according to the White House.

The administration says the upcoming 2021 budget, which is not yet approved by Congress, proposes $250 million in annual funding to construct new infrastructure as part of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force.

"These projects aim to reinvigorate the Everglades, enhance regional water storage capacity, and reduce harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee, helping address the problems of blue-green algae and the red tide," the White House said.

Trump in August signed the Great American Outdoors Act that devotes nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

It was widely approved by Congress with bipartisan support.

