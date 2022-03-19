Nikki Fried's Twitter account was hacked

Her team says it was a phishing attack.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nikki Fried's Twitter account was overtaken Saturday evening as part of a phishing attack, confirmed Keith Edwards, who is the new communications director for her gubernatorial campaign.

"We are doing everything we can to get Twitter support to fix it," Edwards wrote on Twitter. "Don’t click on any of the links tweeted from that account."

On Saturday night, the verified @NikkiFried account had changed the Florida agriculture commissioner's display name to "Nikki.eth." The biography section listed her as the moderator for a 3-D art page called "Skulltoons," which was also advertised in her profile and cover photos.

Earlier this evening @NikkiFried’s account was compromised through a fishing attack. We are doing everything we can to get Twitter support to fix it.



Don’t click on any of the links tweeted from that account. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) March 19, 2022

Fried's official @NikkiFriedFL account, which she uses for state business, appears untouched.

Fried, the state's highest-elected Democrat and member of the Florida Cabinet, is running to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.