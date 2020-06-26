Vice President Pence to bring 'Faith in America' tour to Sarasota next week

SARASOTA, Fla. — The next stop on Vice President Mike Pence's "Faith in America' tour is bringing him to the Sunshine State, the Trump Campaign announced Thursday.
According to a release and the president's website, Pence is set to be a special guest for the event held in Sarasota on July 2.
The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. with doors opening at 9 a.m. The venue is set for the Sarasota Event Center: 600 N Beneva Road.
Anyone interested in attending can request up to two tickets per phone number and event here.
