Gun instructor fears permitless carry will leave gun owners unprepared

TAMPA, Fla. — A permitless carry was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, spurring a range of concerns about safety among opponents.

Certified conceal carry instructor Ryan Thomas said he is not an outright opponent.

"People have to understand this is a very serious topic that has very serious consequences," Thomas said.

Thomas has educated tens of thousands of gun owners across Hillsborough County. He's not worried about what this new law will do to his business as an instructor because he started a business called 'Warrior Cloud', which is software that helps instructors across the country. What he is worried about is that those lacking proper gun training and education could hurt themselves or others.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who buy guns who think just because they own a gun and watch the 'John Wick' movies that it means they know how to use a gun in self-defense," Thomas said. "Which is why many people who attempt to use a gun in self-defense end up shooting themselves or a family member."

Furthermore, he said gun owners lacking proper education could find themselves in legal trouble.

Asked what unintended consequences of permitless carry concerned him most, Thomas said, "Going to prison because you think you're doing something with a gun that you believe is legal. There are so many false beliefs out there about what you can and can't do with a gun that it's truly shocking."

Even though it will no longer be required starting in July, Thomas hopes gun owners will continue to seek training for the safety of everyone.

"If you're going to be a responsible gun owner, you owe it to yourself and your family to have a deep understanding of this subject," Thomas said.

Meanwhile, one group isn't giving up in their fight against permitless carry.

Tuesday afternoon, the local chapter of Moms Demand Action held a rally at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa to show their opposition to the new law.

"It makes me angry and furious that we're going in the wrong direction in the state of Florida," Gail Powell-Cope, co-chair of Moms Demand Action, said.

Moms Demand Action volunteer Melissa Ransdell said, "This isn't about gun control or taking guns away. I'm a gun owner. This is about keeping our families safe and doing the right thing."

Permitless carry will allow people to carry concealed guns in public without a permit and without training.

"I don't know about you, but I don't want to be at the mall and have people drawing guns that don't know how to use them," Powell-Cope said.

Supporters of the bill say this is about achieving greater rights.