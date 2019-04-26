TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are considering spending $3.8 million on staff, maintenance and a new airplane for Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, according to multiple reports.

Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, of St. Petersburg, has been advocating on behalf of improving the governor's mode of transportation.

“This is the third-largest state in the country,” Brandes told Florida Politics. “The governor needs to be able to get around effectively, and we think that this is right in line with where we should be and it meets the governor’s request.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports DeSantis took over his current used aircraft after former Gov. Rick Scott sold off Florida's fleet during his time in office. Scott used his own private plane for travel.

As 10News reported in January, a mechanical issue forced DeSantis' current airplane to make an emergency landing earlier this year in St. Petersburg. According to Florida Politics, if the money is officially set aside, it's not clear if DeSantis would use it to buy a fresh aircraft outright or lease a plane.

What others are reading right now:

► Florida man's genealogy hobby helped catch the Golden State Killer

► Born before 1989? You may need another dose of the measles vaccine

► Woman with unique face tattoos gets arrested -- again

► Avengers: Endgame: When you should take a bathroom break

► Kit Kat to launch mint, dark chocolate candy bars

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.