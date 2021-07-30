Sen. Marco Rubio introduces bill that targets 'racially hostile school environments', critical race theory

The bill would prompt investigations of parent and student complaints against curriculum that promotes divisive concepts.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A group of senators, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), introduced the Protecting Students from Racial Hostility Act caused by critical race theory Friday.

Sens. Rubio, Mike Braun (R-IN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced the bill to protect students from racially hostile school environments, according to a release from Rubio's office.

Under the Act, the U.S. Department of Education and Office of Civil Rights would investigate parent and student complaints against the use of curriculum, teaching and counseling that promote divisive concepts and foster racially hostile school environments.

The legislation would require the Office of Civil Rights to enforce Title VI protections of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when a complaint is brought forward by parents or students impacted by critical race theory curriculum. In addition, the senators say in order to increase transparency and enforcement, the legislation would require the Office of Civil Rights to provide an annual report to Congress on the nature of these complaints, and report complaints to state Attorneys General offices.

"Critical race theory is Marxist-inspired indoctrination and has absolutely no place in our schools," Rubio said. "Teaching students that they are innately part of an oppressor class or oppressed class is part of the Left’s radical agenda to rewrite the history of America. We need to protect students and parents who are willing to stand up to critical race theory and the profound repercussions it has on our schools."

Critical race theory is the idea that race is a social construct and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.

Rubio is also a co-sponsor of Sen. Tom Cotton's Stop Critical Race Theory Act and Combating Racist Training in the Military Act.