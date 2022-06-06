Tampa Mayor Jane Castor endorses Val Demings for Senate

Both served as the first female chiefs of police for their respective cities — Castor in Tampa and Demings in Orlando.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has officially thrown her support behind Rep. Val Demings for U.S. Senate.

Castor held a news conference with the Democratic nominee on Wednesday at Tampa's Sparkman Wharf to announce her endorsement.

“Val Demings is an individual whose values are solid. Who is an honest and trustworthy public servant, who has the skill, the knowledge and the experience to be the next senator in this great state of Florida," the mayor said.

Castor explained that she's known Demings for "over two decades," as both of them served as the first female chiefs of police for their respective cities — Castor in Tampa and Demings in Orlando.

"I know the difficulties, not only of being a female in that position but of coming to work every day and making those difficult decisions that have to be made in order to keep your community safe," the mayor continued.

“This endorsement means the world to me because I know Mayor Castor. I know of her unwavering and dedicated commitment to public service," Demings said. “Mayor Castor, I look forward to joining you in helping to build safer and stronger communities, not just here in Tampa but around the state and around our nation."

With 84 percent of the vote, Demings breezed through last week's primary election or her journey to face Republican incumbent Marco Rubio for one of Florida’s two U.S. Senate seats in November.

The 65-year-old grew up in Jacksonville and built a career in public service. Demings started as a social worker before moving into law enforcement, where she served 27 years with the Orlando Police Department, eventually ascending to chief.

Despite Demings' longtime law enforcement background, Rubio has picked up endorsements from several sheriffs and police associations across the state.