This Week in Politics: Trump's influence on GOP primaries, Kansas votes on abortion and Gov. DeSantis suspends a state attorney

We're wrapping up all the political happenings from the Tampa Bay area this past week.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This week in politics...Florida's primaries are still a few weeks out, but races in a handful of states this week could shine a light on voters' thoughts.

An endorsement from former President Donald Trump didn't guarantee a win in GOP primaries this week, but it helped propel some candidates in tight contests.

Trump's picks for governor in Arizona and Michigan finished on top of their respective primaries. In the latter state, incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Michigan), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, lost his race to former Trump administration official John Gibbs.

Abortion rights saw a key vote in Kansas, where 58% voters in the conservative state shot down a potential constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion in the state.

Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights since Roe V. Wade was struck down.

A day later, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that among other things is aimed at making it easier to travel to obtain an abortion.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says vowing not to prosecute abortion laws is one of the reasons he suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, a duly-elected Democrat.

His suspension was applauded by local law enforcement who claimed Warren was soft on crime.

Warren has vowed to fight the suspension, saying it was "politically motivated."

The two Democrats running to unseat Gov. DeSantis in November are in the midst of a heated primary campaign.

U.S. Rep. and former GOP Governor Charlie Crist (D-St. Pete) and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have gone at each other for their respective pasts in recent weeks, but both found common ground denouncing Warren's suspension.

The two face off for the Democratic nomination on Aug. 23.