Proposed law would allow doctors to opt out of procedures they don't believe in

HB 747 offers doctors protections of medical conscience. Some say it allows them to discriminate against giving care.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two key bills were up for debate today in a Florida house committee. One is about regulating smoking, and the other allows health care providers to object to doing procedures they don't believe in.

Under the proposed law, doctors and even insurers could opt out based on their conscience and beliefs.

Some argue the state doesn't need a law because federal law already protects health care providers with abortions, sterilizations or assisted suicide. They say this puts LGBTQ+ patients at risk because of the number of providers that are affiliated with religious organizations.

Others argue the right of conscience is a fundamental and inalienable right. People from a variety of different backgrounds came out in support of and against the bill.



"We can agree no one should have been denied critical medical care, but that is exactly what this does," John Harris Maurer from Equality Florida said, speaking in opposition to the bill.



A doctor from Jacksonville told the committee she’s had to treat patients that she disagreed with, but considered that her job.

“Patients most at risk of harm include those with the most difficulties in access, which include our LGBTQ population as well as those who live in poverty and those who live in rural areas estimated at nearly two million Floridians who may not have the luxury of seeking out another provider when their provider says no,” Dr. Jennifer Cowart said.

An attorney and executive director at Christ Medicus called the bill fundamental civil rights legislation.

“It’s very important that you all understand that today every single medical entity that receives federal financial assistance in the state of Florida has a legal obligation to protect the conscience and religious convictions of medical professionals in this state because of existing Florida law, so this bill is substantially the same as existing federal legal obligations that all health care entities that receive federal financial assistance currently have. What it does is it provides enforcement mechanisms that allows folks who have their rights violated to go into state court and file a lawsuit. That’s the only real material change,” Louis Brown said.

He supports it saying, “When we lose conscience, you lose human dignity for racial minorities, for the poor, for the disabled. I really encourage you to pass this bill.”



A doctor from Daytona Beach says he’s also in strong support.



"This act, the help act, provides protection so that no one will be subject to punishment for refusing a service that they believe is not in the best interest of their patient," Dr. Stephen White said.

The bill did report favorably in the public health committee with a 12 to six vote.

One proposed law that many in Tallahassee agree on would allow communities to regulate smoking at beaches and parks. Some support it for home rule, saying it's appropriate for local governments to have a say where you can smoke. Others hope it could keep trash off the beach.