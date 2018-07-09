ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. – Red tide conditions along the coast might be improving, but many businesses are still feeling an impact to the bottom line.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 7, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is partnering with local county leaders to open recovery centers to help affected small businesses complete disaster loan applications.

Manatee County

Manatee County Library Island Branch

5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach

Mon-Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sarasota County

Bae Ridge Park

4430 South Lockwood Road, Sarasota

Mon-Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Getting back to business

Business owners and employees say they want people to know the beaches are getting back to normal. In many spots in Manatee County, conditions are looking much better than they did even just weeks ago.

Unfortunately for a lot of the shops and restaurants up and down the coast, the damage is already done and a normally quiet time of year has now gone nearly silent.

“Everybody just disappeared,” said Sheila Hatfield, an employee at the Two Scoops ice cream shop on Bay Blvd., just steps from the beach and former spot of the Anna Maria Island pier.

“Now we’re a little worried and hoping they’ll come back.”

On Anna Maria Island, like in so many other spots along the Gulf coast, the impacts of red tide in recent months have been a bust to bottom lines.

“Business-wise, we’re not covering any expenses it’s gotten so slow,” Hatfield said.

“But our bosses are really good, they’re keeping people on and not laying anybody off.”

That might be the exception.

Elsewhere, like at the Anna Maria Island General Store, owner Brian Seymour told 10News that an estimated 25 percent slump in sales forced him to lay off three part-time employees, while his full-time employees have had to cut back on hours.

They’re not alone but they’re not on their own either.

Low-interest loan help

Businesses unable to meet obligations or pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses because of red tide can now apply for an SBA disaster loan.

The SBA can provide up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred, according to Manatee County Economic Development official Karen Stewart.

The interest rate on the loans will not exceed 4 percent per year, according to Stewart, with repayment terms being determined on a case-by-case basis.

The loan is available only to small businesses when SBA determines they are unable to obtain credit elsewhere.

“It’s been very quiet on the island,” said Darcie Duncan, who manages more than 100 rental properties through her business Duncan Real Estate.

“We had a lot of cancellations and we’re starting to at least see our phones ring again but they’re booking for next year.”

Duncan says that while she won’t need the financial assistance, she’s happy to know it will be there for other businesses.

“It’s nice to know that all our small business owners know that someone’s there and there’s help for them.”

Keeping track of losses

Even if business aren’t applying for a loan, Stewart says they are strongly encouraged to still report their financial losses.

"Reporting injury to business, no matter how small, assists the State of Florida in requesting disaster declarations from the Federal Government," Stewart said. "This information helps government officials determine the impact to the community and helps in determining types of federal assistance that may be offered in the future."

Financial losses can be documented at Floridadisaster.biz.

The outreach centers will remain open until further notice.

