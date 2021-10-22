Red tide subsides, but still present along Florida Gulf Coast

Conditions are showing improvement although red tide concentration levels are present in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Red tide isn't completely out of the area, but concentration levels have dipped in the last week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) latest report, red tide shows background to high concentrations in five samples collected in and offshore of Pinellas County, background to medium concentrations in six samples collected in and offshore of Manatee County and background to high concentrations in nine samples collected in and offshore of Sarasota County.

The low figures reported this Friday prove a strong drop in the concentration of the patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, compared to Wednesday's red tide report where Sarasota County found background to high concentrations in 50 samples.

According to FWC's red tide map, concentrations are most present by North Lido Beach at Bay Dock in Sarasota Bay.

Pass-A-Grille Beach is also showing medium concentration levels. On the brighter side, Clearwater Bech, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach are showing no signs of red tide.

You can check out the FWC's latest Fishkill reports here.

Red tide is one of the water's deadliest enemies, and it occurs nearly every summer along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Some years, however, it's worse than others.

The blooms can last as little as a few weeks or longer than a year and can even subside and then reoccur, according to FWC.

Local researchers and scientists who are working to find solutions to red tide have said climate change and human activity remain a concern and contributing factor.