Walking down Pass-A-Grille beach, improvements can be seen right awy.

The water looks clearer with no dead fish or nasty stench.

Some businesses like Giuseppe's Pizzeria saw customers return almost immediately as conditions enhanced.

Owner Nanci Jannone struggled for weeks when red tide hit Pinellas County.

“It's much better.,” Jannone said. “The beaches are clean, the water is clearing up, the people are coming back, the hotels are filling up. It's back to normal it's great.

A few blocks away, a much different story. Businesses like the Grand Hacienda Mexican Restaurant are still empty.

Server Antonio Lando said sales at the restaurant are down by 60 percent.

“Our rent does not wait for us to pay so we have to make money somehow,” Lando said. “Our money isn't the same as we used to make every September or every week. It's been bad.”

Some business owners say sales are improving but that doesn't mean the issue is completely gone.



The owners have applied for a small business loan to make sure the payroll is covered.

They are one of 90 mom and pop shops to apply for red tide loans through the Small Business Administration.

“Not making money just makes you worry,” Lando said. “So yes, it's been sad. So, we're just trying to see if this next month is better for us.”

That's because some employees have left for other jobs inland.

Some servers have been transferred to the restaurants other locations to make sure the workers at the beach location get fair tips.

It could be a while before those local businesses get approval for the loans they applied for.

Officials with the SBA said with ride tide and the devastation in the Carolinas after Hurricane Florence, they're pretty busy and aren't able to process those loans quickly.

