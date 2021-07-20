x
Red Tide

Red tide clean-up efforts pulling resources from over a dozen city departments in St. Pete

Roughly 200 city employees in St. Petersburg are cleaning up dead marine life, pulling them away from other jobs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg has allocated roughly 200 employees to cleaning up dead sea life. Crews have been working every day for the last month to clear dead fish and other marine life from the waters.

This does not include county clean-up crews, contracted crews, or other groups organizing clean-up efforts. 

Because the city is pulling crews and teams from other areas in both Parks & Recreation and Public Works, the city of St. Petersburg said residents can anticipate seeing some impact in the following areas: 

  • Parkland Mowing reduced
  • District Trash Clean-up Program reduced
  • Equipment Shortage (Loaders & Dump Trucks)
  • Equipment Operator Shortage
  • Delayed Playground Replacement
  • Delayed Parkland Construction Div. Projects (boardwalk & parking lot milling projects)
  • We have pushed back quarterly annual landscape bed replacements at the Waterfront so staff can concentrate on daily clean-ups
  • Natural & Cultural Div. has been reassigned to focus on waterfront area clean-ups
  • Median care and clean up
  • Lake weed and algae management
  • Lake debris (aside from fish)
  • Ditch maintenance
  • Alley maintenance and repairs
  • Street Sweeping
  • Sidewalks
  • Curb and gutter
  • Striping
  • Routine sign replacement

