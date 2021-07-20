Red tide clean-up efforts pulling resources from over a dozen city departments in St. Pete

Roughly 200 city employees in St. Petersburg are cleaning up dead marine life, pulling them away from other jobs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg has allocated roughly 200 employees to cleaning up dead sea life. Crews have been working every day for the last month to clear dead fish and other marine life from the waters.

This does not include county clean-up crews, contracted crews, or other groups organizing clean-up efforts.

Because the city is pulling crews and teams from other areas in both Parks & Recreation and Public Works, the city of St. Petersburg said residents can anticipate seeing some impact in the following areas:

Parkland Mowing reduced

District Trash Clean-up Program reduced

Equipment Shortage (Loaders & Dump Trucks)

Equipment Operator Shortage

Delayed Playground Replacement

Delayed Parkland Construction Div. Projects (boardwalk & parking lot milling projects)

We have pushed back quarterly annual landscape bed replacements at the Waterfront so staff can concentrate on daily clean-ups

Natural & Cultural Div. has been reassigned to focus on waterfront area clean-ups

Median care and clean up

Lake weed and algae management

Lake debris (aside from fish)

Ditch maintenance

Alley maintenance and repairs

Street Sweeping

Sidewalks

Curb and gutter

Striping

Routine sign replacement