Fish kills related to red tide reported across Tampa Bay

Red tide continues to make its presence known in the Tampa Bay region as environmental officials have reported fish kills in several coastal counties.
As of Friday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reported fish kills in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. The agency also reports respiratory irritation in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.
Tampa Bay is seeing low to high concentrations of red tide organisms across its beaches.
According to FWC, the highest concentrations seem to be located near Hillsborough County and northern Pinellas County.
- Hurricane Elsa: Tampa Bay in forecast cone for Category 1 storm
- Sha'Carri Richardson apologizes after positive drug test disrupts her Olympic plans
- Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
- Bodies of 2 children found in rubble of Surfside collapse, mayor says; number of deaths climb to 18
- Game 3 preview: Lightning striking first has winning results in playoffs
- Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter