Fish kills related to red tide reported across Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is seeing low to high concentrations of red tide organisms across its beaches.

Red tide continues to make its presence known in the Tampa Bay region as environmental officials have reported fish kills in several coastal counties.

As of Friday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reported fish kills in Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. The agency also reports respiratory irritation in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Tampa Bay is seeing low to high concentrations of red tide organisms across its beaches.

According to FWC, the highest concentrations seem to be located near Hillsborough County and northern Pinellas County.