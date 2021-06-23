Red tide continues to move north in Pinellas County

Beaches in north Pinellas County showed medium levels of the harmful bloom with low concentrations found south of Clearwater.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide is continuing to make its way through our beaches and waterways. And the most recent report from Pinellas County shows the harmful algae bloom is moving north.

According to the county, water tests south of Clearwater showed low to very low concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis.

Fort De Soto Park Gulf Pier had medium concentrations, which the county says may be due to higher levels coming out of lower Tampa Bay.

In north Pinellas County, Clearwater Beach, Honeymoon Island and Fred Howard Park also had medium concentrations of red tide.

A helicopter flight provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office supported these findings.

The county says the discoloration of the water off Clearwater Beach had improved from previous flights. Water discoloration was also seen about 50 to 100 feet off the shoreline from the Redington beaches to Belleair.

In recent days, crews have removed more than 66 tons of dead fish and debris from the Pinellas County coastline.

At high concentrations, even the general public may experience intense symptoms of respiratory irritations -- not just those who are sensitive to red tide or would otherwise experience mild symptoms, NOAA says.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County said red tide could cause some to develop eye, nose and throat irritation while at area beaches. To help clear that up, the agency says it's best to head indoors or stay away from the beach altogether.

People are encouraged to call the FWC fish kill hotline at 1-800-636-0511 to submit a report of dead marine life by phone, or they can do so online.