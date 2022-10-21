High levels of red tide detected near Sarasota-area beaches

Earlier this week, health officials advised people experiencing respiratory symptoms to go indoors.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — After water samples were taken earlier this week and tested for the presence of the red tide organism, K. brevis, it's been detected in southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports.

In the last week, red tide was found in 25 samples, with bloom concentrations present in four samples from Sarasota County.

FWC officials believe Hurricane Ian impacted the waterways and the sampling is a result of the storm.

Red tide was observed at background concentrations offshore of Manatee County and background to high concentrations in Sarasota County. The red tide sampling map shows the presence of the algal bloom at Nokomis Beach, North Jetty, Venice Inlet, Higel Marine Park and Venice Park.

Earlier this week, several beaches in Sarasota County posted signs warning of red tide, including:

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

North Jetty

Venice Beach

Service Club Park

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Caspersen Beach

In 2021, a several monthslong red tide event impacted marine life and local businesses, including tourism. Many are hoping this is not the beginning of a repeat of that scenario.

Red tide can cause some people to experience respiratory symptoms including eye, nose, and throat irritation, according to the Florida Department of Health. People who have existing breathing problems could experience more severe effects, officials said.

People are advised to go indoors if they experience symptoms. Red tide also severely impacts marine life. Beachgoers are also advised not to touch any dead fish that washes up ashore.