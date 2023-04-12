FWC: Treasure Island Beach remains at 'high' risk of red tide irritation

The latest report from the FWC shows waters in four Tampa Bay-area counties were detected for red tide.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're planning to head to the beach this weekend, there are a couple of locations to avoid due to red tide.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its latest red tide report Wednesday afternoon showing waters in four Tampa Bay-area counties were detected with Karena brevis.

In Pinellas County, red tide was reported at background to high concentrations in and offshore, including Treasure Island Beach where it's currently at high risk for respiratory irritation, according to the FWC's daily sample map.

People may want to look at going to beaches in Hillsborough County because there were no reports of red tide detected in the area. Manatee County will also be a safe bet after the FWC reported there was background to very low concentration of red tide in the area's waters.

Wildlife officials also report background to medium concentrations in Sarasota County and background to low concentrations offshore of Pasco County.

Below is the latest red tide status map from the FWC along the coast of counties in the Tampa Bay region.

Here are the following beaches that are at medium risk for red tide irritation:

Sarasota County - Blind Pass Beach and Manasota Beach

Pinellas County - Sunset Beach, La Contessa Pier and Clearwater Beach Pier

The latest report also shows fish kills believed to be related to red tide were found in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Forecasts from wildlife officials and experts from the University of South Florida say the movement of red tide for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County "predict net northern/northwestern movement of surface waters and minimal net transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3.5 days."

The next red tide report from the FWC will be available on Friday. To learn more about red tide and to see a map of impacted areas, click here.

The red tide organism produces toxic chemicals that can impact both marine organisms and humans, causing respiratory irritation. If you'd like to report a fish kill online, click here.