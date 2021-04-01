Disney World rolls out ticket deals for people living in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you live in Florida and want to visit Walt Disney World this year, then you will want to check out the resort's newest deal.
It's called the 'Discover Disney Ticket,' and it lets guests pick two, three or four-day tickets at a discount. The more days you pick, the more money you'll save.
Here's a look at what tickets cost:
- 2-day ticket: $75/day
- 3-day ticket: $60/day
- 4-day ticket:$50/day
Discover Disney Tickets can be used for admission to one theme park a day unless you choose one that includes the Park Hopper option.
If you aren't looking to spend more than a day at the parks, that's okay because the tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days.
There are blackout days that people will not be able to use the Discover Disney Tickets. Those days can be found here.
More information on tickets can be found on the Walt Disney World website.
