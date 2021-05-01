Walt Disney World will hold a new after-hours Halloween event this year

Disney After Hours is a special event that is only open to a limited number of people. It takes place after normal park hours.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you love both Halloween and Disney, this is for you.

Walt Disney World announced it would have a new Halloween-themed Disney After Hours event this fall called "Disney After Hours BOO BASH."

The spooky event will take place on certain nights starting Aug. 10 and will run through Oct. 31. The hours will be from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The festivities will include Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings throughout the park, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, décor, lighting, music, treat stops with plenty of candy and more, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney After Hours is a special event that is only open to a limited number of people. It takes place after normal park hours.

Park-goers can enjoy Disney After Hours BOO BASH without having to get a day pass to the park or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation.

Disney Parks Blog says tickets will go on sale next month. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels will have a chance to get them early, the website said.

More information can be found online.

The most magical place on earth says it will phase out temperature screenings for its cast members and guests, according to Walt Disney World's website.

According to the site, the theme park resort will phase out onsite temperature screenings for cast members beginning May 8 and guests on May 16. Disney says the decision was made following advice from the CDC and local health officials.

Walt Disney World first required temperature screenings when it reopened in July 2020 after being shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

You can also read about Walt Disney World's COVID-19 safety protocols here.