Police: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near FAMU

Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public.
Credit: Alexey Novikov - stock.adobe.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police in Tallahassee say that one person was killed and another four were injured in a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at an outdoor basketball court near Florida A&M University.

The incident occurred on Wahnish Way and the 4 people injured suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, the Tallahassee Police Department said in a tweet.

Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public and the investigation remains active. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the police department at 850-891-4200. People can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. 

10 Tampa Bay will provide updates when more information becomes available. 

