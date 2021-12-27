Report: $1 million in Hermes bags stolen from Florida store

The owner of the handbags shop, Only Authentics, says some of the bags were valued at more than $100,000 each.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than a dozen one-of-a-kind Hermes handbags with an estimated value of about $1 million were stolen in a smash-and-grab burglary from a boutique store in South Florida.

The unique luxury bags were taken when the window where they were on display was smashed in the middle of the night earlier this month in the luxury shopping district of Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida.

The owner of the handbags shop, Only Authentics, says some of the bags were valued at more than $100,000 each. Store owner Virgil Rogers says the incident happened on the night of Dec. 14.

On its website, Only Authentics boutique calls itself "the world’s most trusted independent dealer of Hermes and Chanel handbags and accessories."

The store carries a wide variety of designer handbags ranging in style, color and price point — including the popular Hermes bags, the Kelly and the Birkin.

A store employee told the Palm Beach Post that eight Birkins and five Kellys were stolen, with the most expensive being a 40-centimeter green crocodile skin Kelly listed at $89,000 and a 32-centimeter Vert Bosphore Birkin listed at $110,000.