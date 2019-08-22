ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Cedric Barnes has been found and is safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

***

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old boy last seen in the area of Spencer Plantation Boulevard in Orange Park.

Cedric Barnes has been described as a black male who is around 4 feet tall, weighs around 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue, striped polo shirt with jean shorts and a red backpack. Law enforcement believes he may also have a red scooter with him.

He was last seen getting into a silver sedan. The sedan was being driven by an unknown black male with short dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on the child is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512, or dial 911.

