ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been 13 years since Jennifer Kesse suddenly vanished without a trace.

Her case has become one of central Florida's oldest missing persons cases, CBS affiliate WKMG reports. Kesse, who grew up in Tampa, went missing from her home in Orlando in January of 2006 when she was 24.

Police have released few leads to the public over the years, except a grainy surveillance video, which shows someone parking a car at the Huntington before walking away at the Green apartment complex.

They have not identified the person in it.

The family of Kesse has filed a lawsuit against the city of Orlando, the Orlando Police Department and the department’s chief. In the suit, the family is seeking the release of thousands of pages of documents pertaining to the case.

A reward offer of $15,000 remains in effect for information that could lead to an arrest.

