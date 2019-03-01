FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Another Broward County deputy is under investigation nearly a year after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Deputy Joshua Stambaugh has been suspended amid accusations he neglected his duty by staying near his vehicle and not trying to find out where the gunshots were coming from, CBS Miami reports.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, he is the third deputy to be investigated for not taking enough action during the Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 people and left 17 more injured.

The newspaper reports body camera footage revealed Stambaugh took cover for five minutes after hearing the shots being fired. Even after that, he reportedly didn't go into the school. The Sun-Sentinel says he hopped into his vehicle and drove to a nearby highway.

As 10News has previously reported, other deputies have already been disciplined for their response to the tragedy.

